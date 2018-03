Visitors look at an electric car of Chinese automobile brand Geely on shown during the Beijing new energy automobile industry exhibition at National Convention Centre in Beijing, China, Oct. 21, 2015. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

Chinese carmaker Geely saw its net profit jump by 108 percent in 2017 to reach 10.634 billion yuan ($1.68 billion), according to a company statement issued to the Hong Kong Stock exchange on Wednesday.

The company - which has owned Volvo Cars since 2010 - said the gains were mainly driven by growth in the volume of general sales, a better average ex-factory sales price and improved profit margins during the year.