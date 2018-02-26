Photo taken Feb. 20, 2018, and provided by Hemco mining company showing a female worker before entering a mine in the Nicaraguan town of Bonanza. EFE-EPA/HEMCO/Editorial Use Only/No Sales

A mining company operating in Nicaragua's poverty-stricken northern Caribbean zone over the past eight years has hired women to fill 12 percent of its positions, all of which traditionally had been held by men.

At the end of 2017, the Labor Ministry (Mitrab) singled out gold mining firm Hemco, with operations in the town of Bonanza, for complying with equality and non-discrimination regulations in its hiring practices, thus creating new professional spaces for women in the so-called Mining Triangle.