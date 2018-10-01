General Electric (GE) CEO Jeffrey Immelt (R) and GE Corporate Business Director John Flannery (L) leave the Elysee Palace after a meeting with French President Francois Hollande in Paris, France, May 28, 2014. EPA-EFE/FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

United States multinational General Electric ousted Chief Executive John Flannery after about a year in the job, a surprise move as the conglomerate revealed that deeper problems in its troubled power unit would cause the company to miss its profit and cash targets for the year, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Monday.

The company named board member Larry Culp, as its new chairman and CEO, effective immediately. Culp, a former CEO of Danaher Corp., had joined GE's board earlier this year as part of a broader shake-up of the struggling conglomerate.