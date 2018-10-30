General Electric slashed it dividend to a token amount and said federal regulators had opened a criminal probe of its accounting practices, as the struggling conglomerate seeks to restructure under new CEO Larry Culp, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

Executives revealed the Justice Department had opened an investigation into the company's recent accounting practices, alongside an investigation that has been under way at the Securities and Exchange Commission. GE also said the SEC had expanded the scope of its inquiry.