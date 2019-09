General Motors logo is displayed in their Global Headquarters at the Renaissance Center in Detroit, Michigan, USA, June 12, 2012. EPA-EFE FILE/JEFF KOWALSKY

General Motors 2013 Cadillac ATS on the assembly line at their Lansing Grand River assembly plant in Lansing, Michigan, USA, July 26, 2012 (reissued Sep. 16, 2019). EFE-EPA FILE/JEFF KOWALSKY

The United Automobile Workers trade union on Sunday called for a nationwide strike of 48,000 employees at General Motors, the company's first in 12 years, after US labor contract talks stalled.

"We do not take this lightly… This is our last resort," said Terry Dittes, the UAW vice-president in charge of the GM relationship, at a press conference in Detroit, where the headquarters of the carmaker are located. EFE-EPA