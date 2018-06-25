Photograph showing dozens of militants from left parties and social organizations demonstrating during the general strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing dozens of militants from left parties and social organizations demonstrating during the general strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing dozens of militants from left parties and social organizations demonstrating during the general strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

Photograph showing dozens of militants from left parties and social organizations demonstrating during the general strike in Buenos Aires, Argentina, June 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/David Fernandez

The third 24-hour general strike launched by Argentina's CGT labor federation took effect early Monday, with protesters paralyzing the nation's major cities, especially Buenos Aires, which remains without public transportation.

Strikers blocked the capital's main thoroughfares demanding changes in President Mauricio Macri's economic policy and rejecting the "brutal austerity" measures that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has imposed in exchange for providing Argentina with a $50 billion stand-by credit line.