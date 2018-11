The name of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on a window at the stock exchange offices, Frankfurt, Germany, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

German Bund yields fall early Wednesday as investors are likely to look for safe havens on the back of Germany's weaker-than-expected gross domestic product reading in the third quarter and of Italy's resistance to revise its budget-deficit plan, according to a report from the Dow jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Italy's government on Tuesday informed the European Union that it will go ahead with a deficit target of 2.4 percent in 2019 despite criticism from the EU.