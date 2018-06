SUVs of Range Rover, Mercedes Benz and BMW at the port of Bremerhaven, northern Germany, June 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STRINGER

Berlin, Jun 21 (efe-epa)-. Shares in German car makers came under pressure Thursday after Daimler AG warned that China's import duties on United States-built vehicles would hurt earnings for its Alabama-made Mercedes-Benz SUVs, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

Daimler shares traded 4.1 percent lower, while peers BMW AG and Volkswagen AG lost 2.8 percent and 2.6 percent respectively at 1024 GMT, as investors worried about the widening impact from the escalating trade dispute between China and the US.