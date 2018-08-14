A tourist bus pauses on a bridge in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 04 May 2018, to give passengers a chance to have a look at the city's skyline. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Germany's economic growth accelerated in the second quarter driven by solid domestic demand, but economists said global trade tensions and a currency crisis in Turkey are clouding the outlook for businesses, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

Gross domestic product grew at a quarterly rate of 0.5 percent, or 1.8 percent in annualized terms, the Federal Statistical Office said Tuesday. It also raised its first-quarter growth estimate to an annualized 1.5 percent from 1.2 percent growth reported in May.