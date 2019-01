A general view of the office buildings in city center as seen from Theodor-Heuss-Allee, the main thoroughfare when entering the city from the A649 motorway in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 16 August 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Germany's economy slowed sharply last year, shaken by softening consumer spending at home and weakness in several key export markets, in an ominous sign for the health of the world economy, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

However, Europe's largest economy likely grew slightly in the fourth quarter, therefore avoiding a technical recession - characterized as two successive quarters of declining output - the nation's statistics agency said Tuesday.