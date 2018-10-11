Chairman of the National Regulatory Control Council Johannes Ludewig (R) hands over the annual report 2018 of the National Regulatory Control Council to German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2-L) in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's government Thursday cut its economic growth forecasts for this year and the next, citing global uncertainty, but stressed that the underlying upswing remains intact, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Germany's economic growth is now expected to come in at 1.8 percent this year, rather than the 2.3 percent forecast previously, the government said Thursday in its autumn report. Next year's expansion is now seen at 1.8 percent instead of 2.1 percent.