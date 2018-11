(FILE) - A shopper walks past a store offering Black Friday sales in Speyer, Germany, Nov. 24, 2017 (reissued 30 July 2018). Reports on 30 July 2018 state German inflation rate in July stood at two per cent, a continuous slide from 2,2 per cent in May and 2,1 per cent in June. EPA-EFE FILE/RONALD WITTEK

Consumer prices in the European Union's largest economy were confirmed to have hit their highest level in just over a decade in October, data showed Tuesday, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

The German Federal Statistical Office said final data for October showed CPI climbed 0.2% on month and 2.5% on year, confirming that prices rose to their highest level since September 2008. The figures were in line with the expectations of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.