Germany's Covestro is set to spend 1.5 billion euros ($1.72 billion) on a new plant at an existing site in eastern Texas (United States), the company said Tuesday, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The new facility in Baytown (a Houston suburb) will be used to manufacture methylene diphenyl diisocyanate – or MDI – a chemical needed for the production of rigid foam, an insulation material used in buildings and refrigerators.