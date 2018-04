A view of a sculpture featuring Porsche sports cars in front of German sports car manufacturer Porsche in Stuttgart, Germany, Jan. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/RONALD WITTEK

Prosecutors in Germany ordered raids on several buildings belonging to Volkswagen's sports car brand Porsche on Wednesday as part of an investigation into alleged fraud and false advertisement linked to emissions test cheating.

Prosecutors in Stuttgart said around 160 officials were conducting the searches on at least 10 premises in the federal states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria.