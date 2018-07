German Chancellor Angela Merkel (r.) and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang (l.) take pains at their meeting in Berlin Monday to emphasize their agreement on the need for a multilateral framework for global trade. EFE-EPA/Jens Schlueter

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang took pains here Monday to emphasize their agreement on the need for a multilateral framework for global trade.

The leaders' statements following the talks in Berlin indicated that the points of agreement between China, the world's second-largest economy, and fourth-ranked Germany, are closely linked to the trade war started by US President Donald Trump.