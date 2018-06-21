The German federal budget profited close to 2.9 Billion euros as an indirect financial windfall from the Greek crisis, according to a German Federal government response Thursday to a Bundestag question raised by The Green's parliamentary group.
These accrued profits are, in part, the result of Greek government bonds purchased by the Bundesbank through the European Central Bank's (ECB) so-called Securities Market Program (SMP.) The "Buba's" share of profits is then transferred to the German Federal budget.