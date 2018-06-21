A general view of the German central bank HQ, the Bundesbank, in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, Feb 3, 2018. The German federal budget profited close to 2.9 Billion euros as an indirect financial windfall from the Greek crisis, according to a German Federal government response on June 21, 2018, to a question by the Green's parliamentary group. EFE- EPA-EFE (FILE) /MAURITZ ANTIN

Members of the Bundestag during a parliament session in Berlin, Germany, June 15, 2018. The German federal budget profited close to 2.9 Billion euros as an indirect financial windfall from the Greek crisis, according to a German Federal government response on June 21, 2018, to a question by the Green's parliamentary group. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ HAYOUNG JEON

The Greek flag is binded up with a parcel string to illustrate the topic 'bailout package' in Kaufbeuren, Germany, July 16,2015. EFE-EPA(FILE) /KARL-JOSEF HILDENBRAND

The German federal budget profited close to 2.9 Billion euros as an indirect financial windfall from the Greek crisis, according to a German Federal government response Thursday to a Bundestag question raised by The Green's parliamentary group.

These accrued profits are, in part, the result of Greek government bonds purchased by the Bundesbank through the European Central Bank's (ECB) so-called Securities Market Program (SMP.) The "Buba's" share of profits is then transferred to the German Federal budget.