An Audi quattro car stands in front of the company's headquarter prior to the annual General Meeting of German car maker Audi AG in Ingolstadt, Bavaria, Germany, May 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH

German prosecutors have issued an 800 million euro ($925.8 million) fine against Audi AG concluding regulatory offense proceedings over the premium-car maker's diesel cars, parent company Volkswagen AG said Tuesday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

Volkswagen said the fine will directly impact its full-year earnings, leading major shareholder Porsche Automobil Holding SE to issue a profit warning.