A shadow of a person using a smartphone is cast on the facade of the Facebook pop-up store in Cologne, Germany, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SASCHA STEINBACH

Germany's top antitrust enforcer has ordered United States-based tech giant Facebook to stop combining data it collects about Germans' use of apps and websites across the internet without user consent, a novel application of competition law that strikes at a cornerstone of the social-media giant's business, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Thursday.

In a decision issued on Thursday morning, Germany's Federal Cartel Office said that Facebook has abused its dominance as a social network by requiring people to accept its terms – which allow it to collect information about their wider internet usage – as a condition of using the social network.