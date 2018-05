A view of the bank's logo on a facade of one of twin towers of the headquarters of Deutsche Bank in Frankfurt Main, Germany, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ARMANDO BABANI

Deutsche Bank on Thursday confirmed plans to cut thousands of jobs as part of an overhaul of its operations to cut costs, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The German lender said its headcount would fall "well below" 90,000, from just over 97,000. In its equities sales and trading business, the bank said it is aiming to reduce headcount by about 25 percent.