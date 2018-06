Automobile train transport crosses a bridge in Frankfurt am Main, Germany, May 4, 2018, with the city buildings on background. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Germany's economic growth is robust but will slow slightly due to capacity constraints, according to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE Tuesday said.

In its country report, the organization predicts 2.1 percent growth for this year, after 2.5 percent last year, and a 2.1 percent increase for 2019, in work-day adjusted terms.