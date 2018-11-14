Germany's economy shrank for the first time in 3 1/2 years, confirming that Europe's anchor economy is losing steam after years of solid growth, increasing risks for the continent, according to a report on Wednesday from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.
German gross domestic product declined 0.8 percent in annualized terms in the third quarter, the worst showing since early 2013 and in contrast to a United States (US) economy that expanded at an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the third quarter.