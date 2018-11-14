German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) greets VP of the Chamber of Industry and Commerce Cologne, Wilhelm von Moers (R), next to Member of the Board of Managing Directors Commerzbank, Marcus Chromik (2-L) at the Entrepreneur day of the Federal Association for Wholesale, Retail, Services (BGA) in Berlin, Germany, Oct 15, 2018. On Nov 14, reports stated that Germany's economy shrank for the 1st time in 3 1/2 years, confirming Europe's anchor economy is losing steam after years of solid growth, increasing risks for the continent. EPA-EFE (FILE)/ALEXANDER BECHER

A man at the Day of the German Industry looks at photographs by Christoph Morlinghaus, in Berlin, Germany, Sep 25, 2018. On Nov 14, 2018 reports stated Germany's economy shrank for the 1st time in 3 1/2 years, confirming Europe's anchor economy is losing steam after years of solid growth, increasing risks for the continent. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FELIPE TRUEBA

The sun sets behind a shaft tower of the Zeche Ewald in Herten, Germany, 24 July, 2018. Ewald colliery is a coal mine in Herten that closed down in 2001. On Nov 14, 2018 reports stated Germany's economy shrank for the 1st time in 3 1/2 years, confirming Europe's anchor economy is losing steam after years of solid growth, increasing risks for the continent. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Germany's economy shrank for the first time in 3 1/2 years, confirming that Europe's anchor economy is losing steam after years of solid growth, increasing risks for the continent, according to a report on Wednesday from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

German gross domestic product declined 0.8 percent in annualized terms in the third quarter, the worst showing since early 2013 and in contrast to a United States (US) economy that expanded at an annual rate of 3.5 percent in the third quarter.