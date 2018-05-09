German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz attends a press conference at the German Ministry of Finance in Berlin, Germany, 09 May 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Germany's new government will have significantly more cash in the years through to 2022 than previously thought, bolstered by a strong national economy and record-high employment, the German finance ministry said Wednesday, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The projected windfall will help German Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition of center-right and center-left parties cut taxes by more than anticipated, and also deliver the extra welfare payments that were promised.