Employees (L) work at an office building under construction in Frankfurt, Germany, Feb. 14, 2018, with the Deutsche Bank headquarters at right. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

The German economy contracted 0.2 percent in the third quarter of 2018 relative to the second, according to provisional data released by the Federal Statistical Office (Destasis) on Wednesday.

It was the first drop in the country's GDP since the first quarter of 2015 and can be mainly attributed to external factors, according to the Destasis press release.