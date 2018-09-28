A workers seen at a construction site of an apartment building with the European Central Bank, ECB, on the background, Frankfurt am Main, Germany, 04 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MAURITZ ANTIN

Germany's labor market continued its strong streak in September, as jobless claims plunged more than expected and the unemployment rate hit a fresh record low, a trend that has been bolstering private consumption and tax receipts in Europe's largest economy, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Friday.

Jobless claims dropped 23,000 in September from the month before, the Federal Employment Agency said Friday, referring to data adjusted for seasonal swings. Economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast a decline of just 8,000.