German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and Hans Peter Wollseifer President of the Central Association of German Crafts (ZDH), President of Zentralverband des Deutschen Handwerks (ZDH,) speak at a press conference after the Munich economic talks in Munich, Germany, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Friday that she wants intensified talks with the United States to prevent announced steel and aluminum tariffs, and expressed hope that such duties against Europe could be prevented, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

US President Donald Trump on Thursday launched global tariffs on steel and aluminum, excluding Canada and Mexico from the 25% tariff on steel and the 10% one on aluminum. He said that the US is going to show great flexibility by considering exempting its military allies.