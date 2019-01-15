Container vessels are being loaded with cargo at the Port of Qingdao, in Qingdao, eastern China's Shandong province May 28, 2009. EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

The economic outlook for Europe and the world darkened after growth in Germany slowed sharply last year, hit by weaker exports to China and elsewhere, and softer demand at home, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

While Europe's largest economy probably narrowly avoided a recession at the end of last year, according to the country's statistical agency, weaker German growth is ringing alarm bells across the continent, where swaths of companies are bound tightly to the German export machine.