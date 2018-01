An exterior view of the Federal Employment Agency (BA) in Duisburg, Germany, Dec. 27, 2017. EPA-EFE/SASCHA STEINBACH

The number of people in work in Germany in 2017 was at its highest since the country's reunification, with an average of 44.3 million people in employment, the country’s Federal Statistical Office (Destatis) said Tuesday.

That figure represented a 1.5 percent increase year-on-year, while the number of people in employment grew by 638,000 compared to the previous year _ the strongest growth since 2007.