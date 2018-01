A file photo shows BMW cars at the car terminal of BLG Logistics Group, awaiting shipment, in Bremerhaven, Germany. May 31, 2006 EFE-EPA (FILE)/INGO WAGNER

Two laborers work on a construction site in Berlin, Germany, Mar 15,2017. EFE- EPA (FILE)/FELIPE TRUEBA

Image shows the bow of coastal tourism vessel 'Helgoland' (R) at the engineering hall of the Fassmer-Shipyard in Berne, Germany Feb 24, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE) /INGO WAGNER

Employees walk between Golf model cars during the quality check in the production line in the Volkswagen (VW) parent plant in Wolfsburg, Germany, Mar 9, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/CARSTEN KOALL

A steel worker works at blast furnace 8 of German corporation ThyssenKrupp in Duisburg, Germany, Apr 7, 2017. EPA-EFE (FILE)/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL

Some 44.6 million people resident in Germany were in employment in Dec. 2017, according to figures released Wednesday by the country's Federal Statistical Office (Destatis).

According to the report, Germany showed a "robust labor market" trend, while a year-on-year comparison gave a 1.5 percent increase (by 647,000 people) in the workforce.