An attendee tries out the new Huawei Mate 10 during the official launch event for the Huawei Mate 10 smartphone series in Munich, southern Germany, 16 October 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/PHILIPP GUELLAND

Germany has urged global telecom vendors interested in bidding for infrastructure projects in the country to submit their technology for official scrutiny, a sign that European concerns about foreign agents using equipment vulnerabilities to snoop on telecommunications isn't limited to China's Huawei Technologies Co., according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The Federal Office for Information Security, Germany's cybersecurity watchdog, told The Wall Street Journal it was working with international vendors to foster participation in what it calls "technology verification programs," including oversight at the vendors' headquarters, existing development and security facilities, or at dedicated labs around Europe.