Germany’s economy suffered its sharpest economic downturn since records began in the second quarter of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the national statistics office said Thursday.
Germany's GDP plummets due to Covid-19, EU unemployment rises
People work on the production line at LEIPA paper factory in Schwedt, Germany, 11 June 2020. EFE/EPA/FILE/FILIP SINGER
