Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn arrives for the premiere of 'L'amant Double' during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival, in Cannes, France, May 26 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/IAN LANGSDON

Alleged misconduct by Carlos Ghosn, the chairman of Renault and Nissan and a senior executive at the former, has serious implications for the alliance between the car majors, leading United States business and financial services company Moody's has said, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE on Wednesday.

"If this incident results in an unwinding or other material change to this alliance, Nissan and Renault could see a reduction in the operational synergies that make this alliance so strategic," the ratings firm said.