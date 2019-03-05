Francois Zimeray, Carlos Ghosn family's Defense Lawyer attends a press conference about the question of respect for Human Rights in the case against Carlos Ghosn, in Paris, France, March, 4 2019. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

Jessica Finelle, Carlos Ghosn family's Defense Lawyer speaks during a press conference about the question of respect for Human Rights in the case against Carlos Ghosn, in Paris, France, March, 4 2019. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

Members of the media on tall ladders prepare for the release of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn outside Tokyo Detention Center in Tokyo, Japan, March, 5 2019. EPA-EFE/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Carlos Ghosn is preparing to walk out of a Tokyo jail as soon as Wednesday, thanks to a new legal team with defense experience and international criticism about Japan's treatment of criminal defendants, according to a Dow Jones report made available to EFE Tuesday.

The Tokyo District Court on Tuesday granted the former Nissan Motor chairman release on bail of nearly $9 million. The court later denied an appeal from prosecutors, allowing Ghosn to overcome the last hurdle to his release. He will likely be free Wednesday to leave his cell in eastern Tokyo where he has lived since Nov. 19.