The then Nissan Motor Corp. CEO Carlos Ghosn looks on during a news conference held at the company's headquarters in Yokohama, Japan, Jun 27, 2011 (reissued Dec 31, 2018). EPA-EFE FILE/KOICHI KAMOSHIDA

Japanese prosecutors on Thursday cancelled a scheduled interrogation of former Nissan Motor chairman Carlos Ghosn, after he developed a high fever.

Sixty-four-year-old Ghosn, who as been under arrest since Nov. 19 for alleged financial misconduct, has been suffering from high fever since Wednesday night and has been advised to rest by doctors, his legal team told EFE.