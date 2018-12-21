Motonari Otsuru (L), lawyer representing Carlos Ghosn, leaves the Tokyo Detention House where Ghosn is detained in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20, 2018. The former Nissan and Renault chairman is accused by Japanese authorities of under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Photographers, television cameramen and reporters gather around the Tokyo Detention Center (C, back) where Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is detained in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 21, 2018. According to media reports, Tokyo prosecutors rearrested former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn on 21 Dec 21, 2018 and automatically extended his detention for another 10 days. EFE-EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

Pedestrians look at a huge screen displaying breaking news about the detention of former Nissan Motor CEO Carlos Ghosn in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 20, 2018. The former Nissan and Renault chairman is accused by Japanese authorities of under-reporting his income by tens of millions of dollars. EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Photographers and TV cameramen try to get footage of a Lebanese Embassy car carrying Lebanese Ambassador Nidal Yehya at the Tokyo Detention Center (C, back) where Carlos Ghosn, former chairman and CEO of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, is detained in Tokyo, Japan, Dec 21, 2018. According to media reports, Tokyo prosecutors rearrested former Nissan CEO Carlos Ghosn on Dec 21 2018 and automatically extended his detention for another 10 days..EFE-EPA/KIMIMASA MAYAMA

Nissan Motor Co.'s former Chairman Carlos Ghosn's chances of bail were derailed Friday when prosecutors cited new suspicions that he shifted personal losses to Nissan, in a move that keeps him behind bars longer, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to Efe.

Prosecutors said they suspected that in Oct 2008, in the midst of the global financial crisis, Ghosn temporarily forced Nissan to take over a personal derivative contract that was sitting on Yen1.85 billion ($16.6 million) in losses at the time.