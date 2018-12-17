The yellow vest protests sweeping France have had a significant impact on the country's retail sales in November, which could linger into December, says Guillaume Leglise, an analyst at Moody's Investors Service, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Monday.

"Although the impact of the protests will mostly be felt in 2018 results, it's probably accelerated the rise in online sales, a credit negative for many retailers, with the notable exception of Amazon.com," he said.