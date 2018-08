Glencore PLC said on Wednesday that its net profit for the first half of the year rose 13 percent due to the impact of rising commodity prices and in spite of a range of issues that had dented its share price in recent months, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE.

The Anglo-Swiss mining company and commodities trader said that profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to $2.78 billion from $2.45 billion in the first-half of 2017.