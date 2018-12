File image shows an activist holding a banner reading 'No EU money for arms dealers' to protest in front of the building of the European Commission against the subsidies of Europe in the armaments industry in Brussels, Belgium, Nov 10, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE) /STEPHANIE LECOCQ

File image shows a visitor testing a gun during the second day of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition (SOFEX) arms fair, Amman, Jordan, May 11, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JAMAL NASRALLAH

File image shows a visitor holding a German made rocket launcher during the second day of the Special Operations Forces Exhibition (SOFEX) arms fair, Amman, Jordan, May 11, 2016. EFE-EPA (FILE)/JAMAL NASRALLAH

File image shows weapons made by US manufacturer Century Arms, on the opening day of the Eurosatory international Land and Air-Land Defense and Security fair in Villepinte, north of Paris, France, June 1, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /JULIEN DE ROSA

A Swedish peace research institute published on Monday its 2017 annual report on global arms sales and military services stating the world’s largest arms producers and military contractor sales totaled $398.2 billion.

According to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute's (SIPRI) Top 100 International Arms Industry 2017 Report, arms sales grew 2.5 percent, year on year, and pointed out Russia had overtaken the United Kingdom as the world's 2nd largest arms-supplier.