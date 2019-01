Christine Lagarde, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), addresses a news conference on the eve of the 49th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2019. EPA-EFE/LAURENT GILLIERON

The global economy is slowing and faces significantly higher risks, the International Monetary Fund chief said Monday, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

A global recession is not around the corner, Christine Lagarde told reporters at the release of the update to the IMF's economic outlook in Davos, Switzerland, during the World Economic Forum's annual meeting.