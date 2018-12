First row, (L-R) Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe with his wife, Akie Abe, US President Donald Trump with his wife, Melania, President of Argentina Mauricio Macri with his wife, Juliana Awada, Chinese President Xi Jinping with his wife, Peng Liyuan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Second row, from left: Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, wife of the Turkish President Emine Erdogan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, wife of French President Brigitte Macron and French President Emanuel Macron, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands and Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Trudeau, Prime Minister of the UK Theresa May and President of Brazil Michel Temer pose for the family picture during the G20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Nov. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MICHAEL KLIMENTYEV / SPUTNIK / K / POOL MANDATORY CREDIT SPUTNIK

United States stocks were poised to open sharply higher on Monday and global markets rallied after a cease-fire in the trade spat between the US and China boosted investor sentiment following a rocky stretch for risk assets, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

Futures pointed to opening gains of 1.5 percent for the S&P 500 and 1.8 percent for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.