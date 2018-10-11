An electronic board showing the stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing, China, Oct. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY

A sharp selloff in United States stocks spilled over into global markets Thursday, with technology among the hardest hit again, as investors refocused on slowing global growth, rising bond yields and increasing trade tensions, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

The Stoxx Europe 600 slumped 1.8 percent in European morning trade, while US futures pointed to a 1.2 percent opening decline for the Dow Jones Industrial Average after the blue-chip index tumbled more than 3 percent on Wednesday.