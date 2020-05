West Texas Intermediate crude for June delivery closed up $4.17 at $24.56 in 05 May 2020 trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, an increase of 20.45 percent from the previous day's close. West Texas crude had climbed more than 3 percent on 04 May 2020 to finish above $20 a barrel for the first time in three weeks. EPA-EFE/File

A file photo of Iraq's Baiji refinery, located 180 kilometers from Baghdad.

The price of a barrel of Brent crude, the international benchmark, jumped by 13.74 percent to $30.95 on Tuesday as plans in several countries to ease coronavirus-triggered lockdowns fueled optimism about an oil demand rebound.

Investors also were encouraged that production cuts will continue to exert upward pressure on prices.