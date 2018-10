Stocks sold off around the world Tuesday, with technology shares plunging amid resurgent fears about the health of China's economy and a slew of geopolitical concerns, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

United Staes futures pointed to 1.3 percent falls for the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average. Nasdaq futures put the tech-heavy index on course for a 1.5 percent loss at the opening bell.