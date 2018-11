A screen shows the evolution of the main Spanish stock market index IBEX 35, in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/J.J. GUILLEN

Global stocks rebounded Monday, easing investor concerns after a turbulent week when a plunge in oil prices, the prospect of an economic slowdown and global trade tensions rattled markets, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE.

In the United States, the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average both opened about 1 percent higher.