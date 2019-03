Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange at the start of the trading day in New York, New York, USA, on 08 March 2019. EPA/JUSTIN LANE

Global stocks wavered on Wednesday as concerns around global growth weighed on investor sentiment and an impasse in the United Kingdom on a Brexit deal rippled across the European market, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

The Stoxx Europe 600 was up 0.1 percent in early morning trading. United States futures pointed to opening losses of 0.5 percent for the Dow Jones Industrial Average of and 0.1 percent for the S&P 500.