Global stocks edged lower Thursday as markets awaited trade news and the European Central Bank's policy statement, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report supplied to Efe.

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3 percent in early trading, putting it on course for a second consecutive day of losses after snapping a four-session winning streak Wednesday. Sectors exposed to trade including basic resources and autos led losses on the pan-continental index as US and Chinese negotiators continued work on a trade deal.