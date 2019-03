The governor of the southeastern Brazilian state of Sao Paulo, João Doria (right), and General Motors' CEO for South America, Carlos Zarlenga, pose for a photo on March 19, 2019, after a press conference at the Palacio dos Bandeirantes, the seat of the Sao Paulo state government. GM said on March 19 that it will invest 10 billion reais (around $2.67 billion) in two factories in Sao Paulo through 2024. EPA-EFE/Sebastião Moreira

General Motors, which earlier this year told employees at two Brazilian plants that it faced a critical situation due to declining sales, said Tuesday it will invest 10 billion reais (around $2.67 billion) in those factories through 2024.

The decision by the United States' No. 1 automaker came after the government of the southeastern state of Sao Paulo announced tax breaks for automakers that invest more than 1 billion reais in that state.