Members of the United Auto Workers (UAW) picket outside a General Motors plant in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 17, 2019. EFE/EPA/LARRY W. SMITH

The United Auto Workers (UAW) announced Wednesday that it reached a tentative agreement with General Motors to end a month-old nationwide strike that has cost the company roughly $2 billion.

"The No. 1 priority of the national negotiation team has been to secure a strong and fair contract that our members deserve," UAW Vice President Terry Dittes, who leads the union's GM Department, said in a statement.