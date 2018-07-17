Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein is leaving on a high note with the firm's earnings showing strong performance nearly across the board. But the course he has set for the future, featuring more traditional bank activity like lending to consumers, remains unproven, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.
Goldman on Tuesday reported revenue and earnings per share that were far ahead of analyst estimates. Net profit soared 40 percent from a year earlier to $2.57 billion. Fixed-income currency and commodity trading revenue jumped 45 percent from a year earlier. That is off a low base, as trading missteps in the first half of last year resulted in very weak revenue. Trading revenue for the first half of 2018 was up 5 percent from the first half of 2016.