File image shows a sign at the Goldman Sachs booth on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Apr 17, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE) /JUSTIN LANE

Lloyd Blankfein, the chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs talks during a talk at an Economic Club of New York lunch in New York, New York, USA, June 19, 2018. EPA-EFE (FILE)/JUSTIN LANE

Goldman Sachs Chief Executive Lloyd Blankfein is leaving on a high note with the firm's earnings showing strong performance nearly across the board. But the course he has set for the future, featuring more traditional bank activity like lending to consumers, remains unproven, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Goldman on Tuesday reported revenue and earnings per share that were far ahead of analyst estimates. Net profit soared 40 percent from a year earlier to $2.57 billion. Fixed-income currency and commodity trading revenue jumped 45 percent from a year earlier. That is off a low base, as trading missteps in the first half of last year resulted in very weak revenue. Trading revenue for the first half of 2018 was up 5 percent from the first half of 2016.