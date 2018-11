Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during an Apple special event at the Howard Gilman Opera House at the Brooklyn Academy of Music before the start of an Apple event in New York, New York, USA, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Now, this doesn't happen very often. Goldman Sachs is so worried about deteriorating iPhone demand it just cut its Apple stock-price target for the third time this month, according to a report by Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Tuesday.

The firm's analyst Rod Hall reduced his price target to $182 from $209 for Apple stock, citing Monday's Wall Street Journal article that reported the company cut orders for all three newly released iPhone models.