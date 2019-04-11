The director of Google Cloud Solutions, Miles Ward, poses for EFE on April 10, 2019, at the Google Cloud Next '19 conference in San Francisco. EFE-EPA/Marc Arcas

Google's strategy of "opening" the cloud to its competitors with the aim of leaving incompatibilities behind and moving toward interoperability has been the mark of a continuing trend being followed by market leader AWS, the director of Google Cloud Solutions, Miles Ward, told EFE.

At the Google Cloud Next '19 conference being held in San Francisco and at which the Mountain View, California-based firm is delving into that concept by announcing its association with seven leading "open-source" firms in the sector, Ward said that interoperability is the future of cloud.